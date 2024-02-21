The conscience keeper of the Bar

The news of the demise of Fali Nariman on Wednesday morning stunned the legal fraternity. Despite his age (he was 95) he was doing quite well. Less than a fortnight ago, he addressed a large gathering of journalists and others at the IPI-India Awards function. A fighter for the protection of our fundamental freedoms, he said, "We are past the age of free speech and entering another age — an age of thought control. You will say what thought control prompts you to say. It is a serious problem." On the freedom of the press, he expressed disappointment at India's fall in the world press freedom index. "The condition is not at all suited for a free press," he said.