The downward spiral of Canada-India bilateral ties

MacKay, who took over as Canada’s envoy to India in March 2022, was summoned to the MEA at least twice earlier this year. He was first summoned after a group of protestors – mostly Canadian Sikhs – staged a demonstration in front of the Consulate General of India in Vancouver in March this year, protesting against the crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab in India. They waved the flags of Khalistan and raised slogans demanding its secession from India. A similar protest was staged in front of the High Commission of India in Ottawa.

New Delhi conveyed to Ottawa its expectation that the Government of Canada would take all steps required to ensure the safety of the diplomats and security of the diplomatic premises of India so that they could fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.

MacKay was summoned to the MEA again in July after the Khalistani Sikhs in Canada circulated flyers with pictures of India’s diplomats in Canada being marked as the “killers” responsible for the murder of extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the North American country.

New Delhi earlier this year alleged that the Trudeau Government was going soft on Khalistani extremists in Canada due to vote bank politics.

Nearly 500,000 Sikhs account for about 1.4 per cent of the total population of Canada.

Trudeau’s visit to New Delhi in February 2018 had been overshadowed by the perception that Ottawa had done very little to address New Delhi's concerns over continued anti-India activities by radical pro-Khalistani elements among the Sikhs in Canada. The invitation to Jaspal Atwal, a convicted assassin and a former activist of the now-outlawed International Sikh Youth Federation, to a reception hosted by Ottawa's envoy to New Delhi during the visit of the Canadian Prime Minister had irked India.

Notwithstanding the crackdown on Sikh militants in Canada after the 1985 bombing of Air India’s Kanishka aircraft, pro-Khalistani elements and groups remained active in the North American country.