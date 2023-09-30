The first ground of rights denial

Democracy forms the core of India’s identity, permeating every facet of life in the nation. However, a process of throttling of democracy and democratic rights was initiated in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, which unfortunately continues to date.
The region is witnessing one of the worst phases in the absence of an elected government and growing restrictions on people’s democratic rights.
The tight control that the Union government is exerting over Jammu and Kashmir means that genuine issues of the public are treated insensitively. It breaks rules and regulations with impunity. The authorities have arbitrarily introduced laws and regulations, silenced the media and cracked down on dissenting voices, all of which have worsened the climate of the region.
The BJP’s vision of ‘Naya Kashmir’ is a joke now. The so-called ‘peace has returned’ and ‘militancy has ended’ narrative of the government is a hoax, proved by recent incidents in which two army officers, a police officer and several soldiers lost their lives. These events are grim reminders of the environment in Kashmir prior to the abrogation of Article 370. The claim of the BJP government that Article 370 was the root cause of terror and the latter will end after its abrogation has fallen flat.
The government cannot claim to have ended extremism or militancy by enforcing silence among the larger sections of the population. Forced silence cannot be or should not be equated with normalcy and peace. Kashmir has been facing militancy since 1989. There is no quick fix for the situation. Although the situation is under control at the moment, the eruption of violence is a possibility and should not come as a surprise. Militancy gained traction in the region because of a denial of democratic rights. This was the case in the region even before 1989.
In my experience, diluting and later eroding the provisions of Article 370 was and is the reason for anger and alienation among a large section of the population today. This can become a breeding ground for militancy. Delhi is not drawing a lesson from the past. To serve the people of the region, the government must end this cycle of denial of democratic rights.
Empowering and involving people in the process of governance is important to control the spread of violence. As a citizen of this country, I have hope in the institution of the Supreme Court that it will deliver justice.
I have no doubt that the future of Jammu and Kashmir lies with the future of mainstream India. But today, if we look at the country as a whole, I do not have any reason to be happy. Denial of democratic rights, which started in Jammu and Kashmir, has dilated to other parts of the country.
I wish that violence would not erupt. However, certainly, violence only finds space when political and constitutional rights are denied. I am sure that at this time of serious crises, my contemporaries and I shall not succumb but continue our struggle in defence of rights, using every opportunity through peaceful and legal means.
(The writer is a senior leader of CPM and spokesperson of Gupkar Alliance. Views are personal)