The first ground of rights denial

The government cannot claim to have ended extremism or militancy by enforcing silence among the larger sections of the population. Forced silence cannot be or should not be equated with normalcy and peace. Kashmir has been facing militancy since 1989. There is no quick fix for the situation. Although the situation is under control at the moment, the eruption of violence is a possibility and should not come as a surprise. Militancy gained traction in the region because of a denial of democratic rights. This was the case in the region even before 1989.