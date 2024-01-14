The Gandhi-Deora family ties are historic in Indian politics

The Mumbai-based Deoras have always enjoyed a great relationship with the Gandhis - but with Murli Deora’s son Milind walking out the Congress, shows that all is not well within the grand old party vis-a-vis the loyalists.
The contribution of Murli Deora (10 January, 1937–24 November, 2014), who was fondly called Murli Bhai, and Milind (born 4 December, 1976) to Mumbai politics is second to none, particularly for the Congress.
It did surprise a lot of people when the 47-year-old Milind ended the Deora family’s 55-year-old association with the Congress.
Murli Bhai had joined the Congress in 1968.
The Deoras are from a Marwari family and are known for their connections with who’s who of different spheres in India and are well-connected internationally.
Whether it is Tatas, Birlas, Ambanis, Kotaks or Parekhs - Murli Bhai had direct access and was the bridge between the Congress and the captains of the Indian industry and business world.
Whether it is attracting investments and projects for India or oil diplomacy, Murli Bhai was always the No 1 to help out. Murli Bhai had personal connections with several Presidents, Prime Ministers, Heads of State - across the globe.
Seven-time MP, Murli Bhai, as he was popularly known, was close to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi, later Congress President and Chairperson of Congress-led UPA.
On the other hand, Milind was close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - and also played an important role with the meeting of I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc meeting was held in Mumbai, last year.
As far as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), one of the strongest units of the party, is concerned, Murli Deora has served as President for 22 years from 1981 to 2003 while Milind headed the city Congress in 2019.
Murli Bhai started as a Corporator in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and was the Mumbai Mayor in 1977 with the blessings of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
Murli Deora had represented Lok Sabha from Mumbai South in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998 while Milind Deora in 2004 and 2009.
The Deora father-son duo had been part of Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government at different points of time with the senior being holding ministries like Petroleum and Natural Gas and Corporate Affairs while the junior was a Minister of State holding ministries like Shipping and Home Affairs.
One of the biggest achievements of Murli Deora came in 2001 when he won a landmark Supreme Court case that ended smoking in public places. In the absence of statutory provisions at that time, the Court prohibited smoking in public places such as auditoriums, hospital buildings, health institutions, educational institutions, libraries, court buildings, public offices, and public conveyances, including the railways.