The Gandhi-Deora family ties are historic in Indian politics

The Mumbai-based Deoras have always enjoyed a great relationship with the Gandhis - but with Murli Deora’s son Milind walking out the Congress, shows that all is not well within the grand old party vis-a-vis the loyalists.

The contribution of Murli Deora (10 January, 1937–24 November, 2014), who was fondly called Murli Bhai, and Milind (born 4 December, 1976) to Mumbai politics is second to none, particularly for the Congress.

It did surprise a lot of people when the 47-year-old Milind ended the Deora family’s 55-year-old association with the Congress.

Murli Bhai had joined the Congress in 1968.

The Deoras are from a Marwari family and are known for their connections with who’s who of different spheres in India and are well-connected internationally.