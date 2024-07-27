The great Indian Budget tilts towards Nitish and Naidu while Joe retires hurt, leaving Harris to face the Don

Hello readers,

Welcome to this week's DH Political Theatre, the platform for everything political taking place around you across the week. And, this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes the cake for a Union Budget that has been touted as being 'discriminatory'! No no, we are not saying that, it is the states, again not Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, but other non-BJP ruled states complaining that the Budget was a 'kursi bachao' proposal.

Hmm, but can you complain? Apart from the non-BJP states, the salaried category seem to be grinding on the budget. Oh wait, how can we not look at the west and tell you about the US Presidential race, where Kamala Harris has filed her nomination to take on Trump after Joe Biden bowed out.

Not to forget, Uttar Pradesh's dictum to owners of eateries along the Kanwar yatra route to install a ‘nameplate’ of the proprietors in an attempt to sustain the purity of the religious leanings has suffered a roadblock named the Supreme Court. We will dive into all of these and more things political that played out in the last week. Here we go...