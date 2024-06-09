The great Indian grain stock-up: Can policy, prices help?

Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati sees the plan for enhanced storage as imperative and says it needs to be extended to perishables. He notes that farmers with small surpluses need better storage facilities; cooperatives can be utilised to expand local storage capacity. “PHL becomes a bigger issue with increased production. This calls for modern storage facilities like steel silos. At present, these silos have only a capacity of about 2 million metric tonnes which is negligible when seen against the overall production (of about 331 MMT)”, says Gulati, a distinguished professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.