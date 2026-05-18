In one line
Road accidents in India kill nearly 467,000 people annually, exposing systemic failures in safety, enforcement and emergency care.
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Climate conditions have a direct bearing on tyre performance and road safety. Extreme heat can increase tyre temperatures and accelerate wear, while heavy rainfall and flooding can reduce traction and increase the risk of skidding or hydroplaning. In such conditions, maintaining correct tyre pressure, adequate tread depth and timely replacement of worn-out tyres becomes even more critical for safe mobility.Sudershan S Gusain, Chairman, ATMA Safety Awareness Group
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Many two-wheeler riders wear helmets only to avoid fines, and a significant number do not fasten the chin strap. Seatbelts are still seen by some as optional for short city drives. What is most concerning is that risky behaviour is often normalised: speeding, mobile phone use, lane cutting, triple riding, and wrong-side driving are frequently treated as routine rather than dangerous. So, despite the awareness, compliance is inconsistent.Dr Tavishi Tewary, Head-Impact Assement, Drishti Foundation Trust
One of the worst mistakes by bystanders of road accidents is to move the injured person without proper support, particularly in suspected spinal injuries. This can result in permanent paralysis. Many people also crowd around to delay air flow and emergency access. Another dangerous practice is to give food or water to victims who are unconscious. Some onlookers are recording videos instead of calling for help. Until professionals arrive, calm, quick action and minimal movement of the victim are critical.Dr (Col) Suvasish Chakraberty, Chief - Emergency, Artemis Hospitals