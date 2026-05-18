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The last ride home: How road accidents are crashing the lives of lakhs of Indians

As per the recent NCRB report, 4.67 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in India with a mortality rate of 33.3 per cent in 2024, averaging to one life lost every 60 seconds.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:48 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

The last ride home: How road accidents are crashing the lives of lakhs of Indians

In one line
Road accidents in India kill nearly 467,000 people annually, exposing systemic failures in safety, enforcement and emergency care.
Key points
Soaring death toll
In 2024, India recorded 467,000 road deaths with a mortality rate of 33.3%, averaging one life lost every minute and marking the highest toll since 2014.
Speeding epidemic
Speeding alone accounted for 70% of road crash deaths in 2022, while India hosts just 1% of the world’s vehicles yet bears 11% of global road fatalities.
Neglected tyre safety
Nearly 40% of inspected cars had tyres under-inflated by at least 20%, and 2% showed excessive wear, severely compromising grip and braking, especially in wet weather.
Systemic breakdown
Road safety remains fragmented across education, enforcement, infrastructure and emergency response, with preventable deaths normalised and high-risk behaviour socially reinforced.
Golden hour failures
Most preventable deaths occur because delayed treatment during the critical first hour after a crash is common due to traffic, slow ambulances and scarce trauma centres.
Key statistics
467,000
Annual road deaths in India
33.3%
Mortality rate in road crashes
70%
Speeding-related crash deaths
11%
Share of global road deaths
40%
Under-inflated tyres in inspections
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
An AI-generated photo.

An AI-generated photo.

Climate conditions have a direct bearing on tyre performance and road safety. Extreme heat can increase tyre temperatures and accelerate wear, while heavy rainfall and flooding can reduce traction and increase the risk of skidding or hydroplaning. In such conditions, maintaining correct tyre pressure, adequate tread depth and timely replacement of worn-out tyres becomes even more critical for safe mobility.
Sudershan S Gusain, Chairman, ATMA Safety Awareness Group
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

Many two-wheeler riders wear helmets only to avoid fines, and a significant number do not fasten the chin strap. Seatbelts are still seen by some as optional for short city drives. What is most concerning is that risky behaviour is often normalised: speeding, mobile phone use, lane cutting, triple riding, and wrong-side driving are frequently treated as routine rather than dangerous. So, despite the awareness, compliance is inconsistent.
Dr Tavishi Tewary, Head-Impact Assement, Drishti Foundation Trust
One of the worst mistakes by bystanders of road accidents is to move the injured person without proper support, particularly in suspected spinal injuries. This can result in permanent paralysis. Many people also crowd around to delay air flow and emergency access. Another dangerous practice is to give food or water to victims who are unconscious. Some onlookers are recording videos instead of calling for help. Until professionals arrive, calm, quick action and minimal movement of the victim are critical.
Dr (Col) Suvasish Chakraberty, Chief - Emergency, Artemis Hospitals
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Published 18 May 2026, 08:48 IST
Road accidentRoad safetybleedingdeathsbrain deaddies in road accident

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