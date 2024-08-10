The long road to Viksit Bharat

‘Viksit Bharat’ has been among the most widely used phrases by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the past couple of years. It was also extensively used during the campaign for the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The term ‘Viksit Bharat’ translates to ‘developed India’. What exactly does it mean to become a developed country? There is no exact definition or established convention for designating a country ‘developed’. However, international financial institutions classify countries based on per capita income, human development indicators, and social, technological, and institutional development.

The World Bank classifies countries in four groups based on income level. The countries with per capita of up to $1,145 are classified as low income. The countries having per capita income in the range of $1,146–$4,515 are classified as lower-middle income, $4,516–$14,005 as upper-middle income, and above $14,005 as high income.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) classifies countries into three groups – low-income developing countries, emerging market and middle-income economies, and advanced economies.

With a per capita income of $2,392, India is classified as a lower-middle income country as per the World Bank’s classification, while, as per the IMF, India is in the group of emerging markets and middle-income economies. One of the key criteria for being a developed country is to join the club of high-income countries. At present, the average annual income of Indians is just around one-sixth of the threshold for a high-income group.

The World Bank revises the income thresholds for the country classification periodically. It is adjusted annually for inflation using the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deflator, which is a weighted average of the GDP deflators of China, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Euro Area. The threshold for the high-income group was raised to $14,005 this year from $13,845 in the previous year. This threshold is bound to increase substantially by 2047 when India eyes to enter the high-income country category.