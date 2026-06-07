The men who walk the tracks at night: Konkan Railway gears up for monsoon

<p>Mumbai: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monsoon">Southwest Monsoon</a> prepares to sweep across the Konkan coast, hundreds of railway patrolmen are once again set to become the unsung guardians of one of India's most challenging rail routes.</p><p>Every year, while passengers sleep aboard trains traversing the 741-km <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railways">Konkan Railway</a> network, patrolmen walk lonely stretches of track from sunset to sunrise, scanning the route for signs of danger ranging from landslides and boulder falls to flooding and track damage.</p><p>With the onset of the monsoon imminent, the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) has stepped up preparations by deploying night patrolmen on critical sections and stationing watchmen round-the-clock at vulnerable locations.</p>.Konkan Railway collects Rs 2.9 crore through intensified ticket checks.<p>To prepare frontline staff for the demanding season ahead, KRCL's Safety Department organised a Safety Seminar on Monsoon Patrolling and conducted a live demonstration of patrol procedures at Ratnagiri last week.</p><p>Night patrolmen play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of train operations during the monsoon. Armed with torches, communication equipment and patrol diaries, they cover assigned beats of up to five kilometres on foot, keeping a close watch on any unusual occurrence that could threaten rail traffic.</p><p>Their task is particularly important on the Konkan Railway, which passes through rugged terrain marked by steep slopes, deep cuttings, rivers and landslide-prone areas.</p><p>If patrolmen detect soil slips, boulder falls, track inundation or any other hazard, they immediately alert the nearest station master so that train movements can be regulated and corrective action initiated.</p><p>A unique feature of the system is the Patrol Diary exchange. Patrolmen covering adjoining sections meet at designated locations to exchange diaries, creating a continuous chain of monitoring across the route. The successful movement of the diary between stations serves as a vital confirmation that the section has been inspected and is safe for train operations.</p>.Indian Railways urges passengers to stay vigilant while travelling amid rising 'anti-social incidents'.<p>During the Ratnagiri seminar, railway officials conducted a live demonstration of the diary exchange process and simulated emergency situations that could disrupt the patrol chain. Participants were trained in the procedures to be followed if patrolmen encounter obstacles, adverse weather conditions or safety threats.</p><p>The programme was chaired by KRCL Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha, while Director (Way and Works) Rajeev Kumar Mishra highlighted the indispensable role played by patrolmen in safeguarding train operations during the monsoon.</p><p>More than 175 personnel, including trackmen, patrolmen, watchmen, station masters, locomotive pilots and train managers, attended the programme.</p><p>Railway officials said the exercise was aimed at strengthening preparedness ahead of what is traditionally the most challenging operational season for the Konkan Railway.</p><p>For passengers, a safe monsoon journey may appear routine. For the patrolmen walking the tracks through rain, darkness and difficult terrain, it is the result of constant vigilance carried out far from public view.</p>