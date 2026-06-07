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The men who walk the tracks at night: Konkan Railway gears up for monsoon

Their task is particularly important on the Konkan Railway, which passes through rugged terrain marked by steep slopes, deep cuttings, rivers and landslide-prone areas.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 05:00 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysKonkan RailwaySouthwest Monsoon

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