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The new face of dowry violence: Beyond poverty and dependence

The assumption was simple: when women become educated, financially independent and empowered, they will be less vulnerable to dowry-related abuse.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 20:18 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 20:18 IST
India NewsSpecialsdowryInSight

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