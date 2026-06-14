The new face of dowry violence: Beyond poverty and dependence

<p>For decades, public discourse on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dowry">dowry</a> violence in India has followed a familiar narrative. The typical victim was portrayed as a young woman from a lower-income or lower-middle-class family, financially dependent on her husband, with limited education and trapped in a patriarchal marriage with few avenues for escape. In response, the feminist movement advocated girls' education, economic independence, stronger legal protections and greater decision-making power for women. </p>.<p>The assumption was simple: when women become educated, financially independent and empowered, they will be less vulnerable to dowry-related abuse.</p>.<p>Yet recent cases are forcing us to confront a deeply unsettling reality. The profile of dowry victims is changing. Today, many victims are highly educated, professionally successful and financially independent urban women from affluent and upper-middle-class families. They are lawyers, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, engineers, models, academics and women with global exposure. They are precisely the women whom society considers capable of taking care of themselves.</p>.Dowry deaths persist despite education, empowerment and legal safeguards.<p>And yet, they are becoming victims of dowry harassment, domestic violence, coercive control, and, in some cases, death.</p>.<p>This shift requires us to rethink our understanding of dowry violence.</p>.<p>The recent death of Twisha Sharma has shocked the nation. Twisha was not a vulnerable teenager with limited opportunities. She was an educated, accomplished woman, a former model and corporate professional from a well-established family. Her death under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home triggered national outrage and even prompted the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. Allegations of dowry harassment have been central to the investigation.</p>.India has adequate anti-dowry laws. We fail at enforcement and convictions.<p>Similarly, the cases of Deepika Nagar (from GautamBuddha Nagar), Veena Kumari (from Delhi) and several other young women reported in recent months reveal a disturbing pattern. Many were educated, employed and socially confident. Yet these advantages did not protect them from abuse.</p>.<p>This is the new face of dowry violence.</p>.<p>The victims are no longer exclusively poor, dependent or socially marginalised women. Increasingly, they belong to affluent families that have spent lakhs, or even crores, on weddings, gifts, jewellery, cars, luxury ceremonies and destination celebrations.</p>.Pandemic period saw highest dowry deaths, domestic cruelty cases in last 5 years in Delhi.<p>The question is obvious: if education, employment and economic security do not protect women, what exactly is driving this violence?</p>.<p><strong>From need to greed</strong></p>.<p>Historically, dowry was often justified as a transfer of resources to help the newly-wed couple establish a household. While this justification was deeply patriarchal, it was at least framed around economic necessity.</p>.<p>Today, the logic has shifted.</p>.<p>In many contemporary cases, the groom's family is already economically secure. They own businesses, properties, professional practices and enjoy significant social status. Yet demands continue. When families already possess wealth, the demand for dowry can no longer be explained as economic need. It must be understood as greed, entitlement, status competition and power.</p>.<p>Several recent allegations involve demands for luxury cars, large cash transfers, expensive gifts, real estate contributions and continuous financial support after marriage. In some cases, the bride's family had already spent enormous sums on weddings and gifts yet demands allegedly continued.</p>.<p>Dowry today has become less about survival and more about accumulation.</p>.<p>Marriage has increasingly become a marketplace where social prestige is measured through visible consumption. Luxury wedding venues, destination weddings, designer clothing, expensive jewellery, imported gifts and elaborate ceremonies have become symbols of status. The wedding industry actively promotes these aspirations.</p>.<p>The result is that dowry has adapted to a modern consumer culture rather than disappearing.</p>.15+ dowry deaths daily in India: Why social media diverts the debate to ‘men’s rights’.<p><strong>The price of status</strong></p>.<p>India's wedding economy is among the largest in the world. Families often spend years accumulating savings for a daughter's marriage. In many communities, marriage negotiations now increasingly resemble commercial transactions, where educational qualifications, professional success, foreign citizenship, salary packages and social status influence expectations.</p>.<p>The groom's earning potential becomes a market asset.</p>.<p>Parents frequently hear phrases such as:</p>.<p>"Your daughter will be living comfortably."</p>.<p>"Our son is settled abroad."</p>.<p>"He is an engineer, doctor, IAS officer or successful businessman."</p>.<p>These seemingly innocent descriptions often conceal a hierarchy in which the bride's family is expected to compensate the groom's family for the perceived privilege of marrying into it. </p>.<p>The rise of international marriages has added another layer to this problem. </p>.<p>A growing number of Indian women marry Indian men living overseas, particularly in North America, Europe, Australia and the Gulf countries. While many such marriages are successful, numerous women face abandonment, financial exploitation, emotional abuse and coercive dowry demands after relocation. Some are isolated from support systems, denied legal rights, or pressured into silence because returning home is perceived as a personal and familial failure.</p>.<p>The globalisation of marriage has not eliminated patriarchy; in many cases it has merely internationalised it.</p>.<p><strong>Why education is not enough</strong></p>.<p>One of the most troubling aspects of contemporary dowry violence is that education alone appears insufficient to protect women.</p>.<p>For decades, women's movements advocated education because it creates opportunities, confidence and economic independence. These remain essential goals. Educated women generally have greater awareness of their rights and greater access to resources.</p>.<p>However, education has not dismantled patriarchal power structures as quickly as many had hoped.</p>.<p>Many educated women continue to enter marriages where traditional gender expectations remain largely unchanged. They are expected to earn, contribute financially, care for the household, maintain relationships with extended family and adjust to unequal power dynamics.</p>.<p>Economic independence often enhances a woman's value in the marriage market, but it does not necessarily translate into greater bargaining power within marriage. In some cases, professional success itself becomes a source of tension. A woman's salary may be treated as a family resource while decision-making remains controlled by others. Her achievements may be celebrated before marriage but resented afterwards.</p>.<p>The persistence of dowry violence among educated women demonstrates that patriarchy is not simply a consequence of illiteracy. It survives within highly educated households, professional communities and elite social circles.</p>.<p>The social stigma surrounding divorce also remains powerful across class lines. Many women continue to be encouraged to "adjust," preserve the marriage and avoid bringing shame to the family. Parents who have invested emotionally, socially and financially in an expensive wedding may be reluctant to acknowledge that the marriage has become abusive. As a result, warning signs are often ignored until it is too late.</p>.<p>According to the latest NCRB data, India recorded 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024. More than 1.2 lakh cases of cruelty by husbands and relatives were also registered during the same period.</p>.'Why do boys marry girls then insult them and their family?': Supreme Court on dowry death case.<p>These figures only capture reported cases.</p>.<p>Behind every dowry death lie thousands of women facing emotional abuse, threats, coercive financial demands, social isolation and psychological trauma. </p>.<p>Many never reach a police station. Many never tell anyone. Many are persuaded to endure.</p>.<p><strong>Rethinking the solution</strong></p>.<p>The changing profile of dowry victims teaches us an important lesson: education alone is not enough; employment alone is not enough; wealth alone is not enough. Even together, they do not guarantee equality, dignity or safety within marriage. </p>.<p>What must change is the underlying culture that continues to view marriage as a transaction and women as negotiable assets. We need a fundamental shift in how families approach marriage. </p>.<p>Parents must stop treating marriage as a project that must succeed at any cost. Communities must stop normalising "gifts" that are, in effect, disguised dowry. Institutions must respond more quickly to complaints of marital harassment. And women must have accessible and dignified pathways out of abusive marriages without fear of stigma.</p>.<p>The tragedy of contemporary dowry violence is that even the strongest, smartest and most accomplished women remain vulnerable when society continues to value marriage more than their safety.</p>.<p>The deaths of women like Twisha Sharma remind us that dowry is no longer merely a problem of poverty or lack of education. It is a crisis rooted in entitlement, status, greed and deeply entrenched patriarchal power.</p>.<p>Until we confront those realities, the profile of victims may change, but the violence will continue.</p>.<p><em>(The author is Director, Centre for Social Research and Author, Brides Are Not for Burning)</em></p>