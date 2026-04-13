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The playful audacity of Asha Bhosle

Her voice offered not just sweetness but also teasing, departing from a style pioneered by her elder sister Lata. If Lata was pitch-perfect and honeyed, Asha presented a bolder, more playful portrayal of Indian womanhood.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 23:04 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAsha Bhosle

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