The plucky teenagers who put CBSE under the scanner

<p>After the Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>) Class 12 exam results were declared in May this year, the biggest takeaway was that the passing ratio fell by 3 percentage points this time. This was also the first time the board had implemented the on-screen marking (OSM) system.</p><p>Had it not been for a few teenagers who refused to let the status quo on how the board functioned, the results would have been just another footnote in history.</p><p>But it was not exactly a novelty. India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/education">education</a> system has been a source of discontentment, with a litany of leaks plaguing the sector.</p><p>While the UGC-NET was cancelled in 2024 due to a paper leak, the NEET-UG was cancelled this year because the Education Ministry said the exam’s integrity had been “compromised”, and that the CBI would handle an investigation into the matter.</p><p>Soon after, several Class 12 students complained of glitches in the CBSE’s OSM system. But it was in the last week of May when two teenagers — 18-year-old Vedant Srivastav and 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary — put the education system under the scanner.</p><p><strong>Youngsters step up</strong></p><p>Vedant pointed out that the scanned copy of the answer sheets provided by the board for reevaluation was not his. In turn, an army of angry trolls called him “Pakistani”, only for the CBSE to agree with him a day later.</p><p>Soon after, in a thread of posts on social media, Nisarga pointed out several “critical vulnerabilities” in the site hosting the OSM system. Undergraduate student Tirth Parmar, aged 22, found similar issues on the site.</p><p>Soon, 18-year-old Sarthak Sidhant made public documents of the tendering process, showing how the CBSE had eased norms to award the tender to a Hyderabad-based company called Coempt Edu Teck, which had a history of unsuccessfully implementing the same OSM system in Telangana in 2019. More than 3 lakh students failed that year in the state, with 23 of them ending their lives as a result.</p><p>Both Nisarga and Tirth found issues on the login page. Nisarga said he found a “master passkey” in the source code that would allow anyone to access the system and tamper with its data.</p><p>Both wrote to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and received no response.</p>.Explained | OSM row: How 3 students exposed loopholes in system, forced CBSE to admit flaws.<p>Tirth said he, too, could access the database on the site due to a bug, and could change or manipulate the data. “I could access the password and username of several users as well,” he said.</p><p>When the CBSE finally swung into action, it seemed a little too late. The Education Ministry formed a team drawing from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to help plug the leaks. Eventually, the Central government stepped in to shunt the CBSE chairperson and secretary.</p><p>Meanwhile, despite the government measures, the clamour for the education minister’s resignation has only grown.</p><p>Nisarga said it would have been good to hear the government take accountability. “Ideally, they must take accountability — admit to the mistakes and rectify them. The lives of lakhs of children are on the line,” he said.</p><p>Sarthak, who was invited by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for a chat, was also summoned by a Parliamentary panel examining these issues. The Jharkhand-based teen told DH that while he had an interest in computers and politics, he was “just a student” looking to study technology further. </p><p>“I have an interest in computers and technology, and in civic matters. I want to pursue computer science, engineering, and civil technology,” he said.</p><p><strong>Cause for concern</strong></p><p>The most striking aspect of the CBSE-OSM controversy was that it was not uncovered by a formal audit, parliamentary oversight, or an internal security review, but by teenagers and young independent researchers who took the time to examine the system.</p><p>If vulnerabilities affecting answer sheets, student data, and evaluation processes could be identified by students, hobbyists, and cybersecurity enthusiasts, it raises serious questions about the robustness of the safeguards put in place by one of India’s largest education boards.</p><p>The CBSE and the Education Ministry may dispute the extent of the risks, but the episode highlights the value of responsible disclosure and the need for institutions to listen to independent researchers before problems become public controversies.</p>