PM, CM removal | JPC to submit report on 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill by July 17 ahead of monsoon session

<p>New Delhi: A Joint Parliamentary Committee appointed to examine the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove ministers, including the<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/prime-minister"> Prime Minister</a>, from office if they are arrested and remain in custody for 30 consecutive days for serious offences, is set to submit its report in July, days ahead of the Monsoon Session.</p><p>Chairperson Aparajita Sarangi said the Committee is set to submit its report by July 17. “We have sought representations from all quarters of the country; no one has questioned the intent of this move – which is the decriminalisation of politics and upholding constitutional morality,” Sarangi told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Sources in the Committee said that, so far, members have received representations from 42 institutions, including law colleges, universities and several NGOs. Representations have also been sought from state governments.</p>.Parliament joint panel examining bills to remove PM, CMs get more time to submit report.<p>Members have visited as many as 11 NDA-ruled states and sought written representations from several others. States such as Delhi and Maharashtra have raised no objections. On Wednesday,<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/andhra=pradesh"> </a><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> sent two suggestions for minor changes, sources said.</p><p>It remains unclear whether the government will table the Bill in Parliament during the upcoming session. The legislation requires a two-thirds majority in the House, and despite defections in regional parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), the NDA does not yet have the numbers required.</p><p>130th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2025, mandates the removal of any minister if the minister is accused of an offence carrying a punishment of more than five years' imprisonment, or has been arrested and detained for more than 30 days. The minister can be removed either by the President or the Governor on the advice of the Prime Minister or Chief Minister, respectively, or on the 31st consecutive day of detention.</p><p>The introduction of the Bill led to an uproar among Opposition members when it was tabled by the Home Minister in November last year. The 31-member JPC was subsequently formed in December to examine the provisions of the legislation, and Opposition members refused to be part of it.</p><p>The only four non-NDA members of the Committee are AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, SAD's Harsimrat Badal and Sudha Murthy. Badal resigned from the Committee after the first sitting.</p>