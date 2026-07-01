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PM, CM removal | JPC to submit report on 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill by July 17 ahead of monsoon session

It remains unclear whether the government will table the Bill in Parliament during the upcoming session.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsParliamentMonsoon SessionBill

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