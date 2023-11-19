The rich in India don't pay: Harsh Goenka's post on WC final goes viral

"So true. A celebrity cricketer was once gifted a Ferrari in London. He 'Requested' the then transport minister Pramod Mahajan to waive off the excise duty worth 1.5 crore. And the minister obliged.

The man got a swanky car. The nation lost 1.3 crore.

Of course, he went on to get the Bhaarat Ratna. And is now a Nationalist icon," wrote another while posting a picture of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in his Ferrari.