The rich in India don't pay: Harsh Goenka's post on WC final goes viral

India and Australia are facing each other in the World Cup final, and demand for tickets was high throughout the country.
As everyone knows, there is a great deal of excitement surrounding live cricket matches, especially the World Cup finals, and many cricket enthusiasts spend a huge amount of money to see their country or team play live in the stadium.
However, Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of Mumbai-headquartered RPG Enterprises, tweeted something on the microblogging site X that has received support from netizens. In the post he wrote that the businessmen had received 'free passes' to attend the Cricket World Cup finals.
"None of my businessmen friends have paid to get tickets for the #WorldcupFinal, they have all managed to get a ‘pass’. And that’s where the irony lies- it’s the rich who don’t want to pay!" he wrote.
The post on X got a flurry of comments.
"They will pay somewhere else," commented a user.
"The rich dont want to pay," wrote another.
"So true. A celebrity cricketer was once gifted a Ferrari in London. He 'Requested' the then transport minister Pramod Mahajan to waive off the excise duty worth 1.5 crore. And the minister obliged.
The man got a swanky car. The nation lost 1.3 crore.
Of course, he went on to get the Bhaarat Ratna. And is now a Nationalist icon," wrote another while posting a picture of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in his Ferrari.
"Rich use pass to watch #WorldcupFinal and use this as an business opportunity and enjoy life, poor buys ticket with credit card and fight with friends for favorite team, favorite player etc," commented a fourth.
The price of a single ticket for the final match of Cricket World Cup increased to Rs 1.87 lakh.
A ticket at tier 4 cost Rs 1,87,407, while a ticket at an adjacent tier cost Rs 1,57,421 on the ticket resale website viagogo.com, NDTV reported.