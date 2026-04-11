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The rise of infrastructure for digital censorship

A series of IT Rules amendments has shifted online speech control from courts to the executive, enabling fast, opaque takedowns with limited accountability.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 20:09 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 20:09 IST
India NewsTechnologyIT rules

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