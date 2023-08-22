The Tuesday Interview | ‘It’s not a uncle-nephew fight, it’s a fight between paap and punya’

Yes, I admit that I was in Congress earlier. It was because of my father’s wish when he was approached by a former Congress MLA with a request for me to join the party. Otherwise, my father was always with Jana Sangh. I am very open about admitting that. And let me tell you, Bhupesh Baghel was a general secretary under me when I was the president of the Block Youth Congress. I managed two of his elections. But that was my mistake. I feel it is my duty to end the reign of the person who became the CM with my support in the past.