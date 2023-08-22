The Tuesday Interview | ‘It’s not a uncle-nephew fight, it’s a fight between paap and punya’

In what is being touted as the mother of all battles in the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the BJP has fielded its Lok Sabha MP from Durg, Vijay Baghel, against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Patan. The two are related; they learned the ropes of politics in the Youth Congress. Vijay later joined the BJP and defeated his uncle Bhupesh in the 2008 assembly polls. In this interview with DH’s Sumit Pande, Vijay Baghel accuses the CM of presiding over an administration seeped in corruption. Excerpts:
Why did the BJP announce candidates in Chhattisgarh well ahead of the elections?
This process began with the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh elections. Early ticket announcements provide ample time to prepare for the elections. It helps us contact other ticket aspirants and bring them on board.
What are the issues on which you will contest elections against the incumbent government?
Corruption will be the primary issue. From the CM to ministers and the workers at the ground level, all are seeped in corruption. They are looting the state. They won the last time by making promises that the people fell for.
Under this Congress dispensation, Chhattisgarh has become the most corrupt state in the country. Law and order are in complete disarray.
You have been nominated to challenge CM Bhupesh Baghel from Patan. What will your electoral strategy be?
The electorate in Patan is greatly affected by the current state of affairs. They believe that the person they elected five times, who eventually became the CM, is tarnishing the state’s reputation. Raids are happening regularly, corruption allegations are surfacing, and people are being imprisoned. Only the CM is responsible for this, as he is in charge of the state.
But the state government claims that the CM’s promises regarding foodgrain procurement, health, and education have been fulfilled.
Where have they done that? For instance, take Ayushman Bharat, a central government scheme. In Chhattisgarh, the state government has replaced Prime Minister Modi’s name and picture with the CM and the health minister for publicity. Do you see any tangible impact of their state government health schemes on the ground, like the Haat Bazari Yojna?
The government boasts that building Swami Aatamanand schools was their dream project. Yet, if you look at the budget, not a single new paisa has been allocated for the scheme. Isn’t that surprising? Similarly, funds from MNREGA have been diverted for other welfare schemes.
Of course, alcohol is readily available everywhere. We used to hear about fodder scams before, and now there’s a scam in the purchase of cow dung and urine.
What specific allegations are you making about the government scheme to purchase cow dung and urine?
Just take a look at Vidhan Sabha records. Our MLA from Akaltara, Saurabh Singh, highlighted that people who don’t own cows have been paid money under the scheme, ranging from 50 to 60 thousand rupees.
Congress claims it has adopted the BJP’s core issues like Ram and cultural nationalism.
The government talks about the Ram Van Gaman circuit, but see how religious conversions are taking place in Chhattisgarh. The worst part is that the complainants are being imprisoned. They speak of Ram Rajya and Ram Gaman, yet conversions are happening unchecked. Rohingyas are coming and settling here.
In 2008, you contested and defeated Bhupesh Baghel from Patan.
Winning and losing are determined by the people. I also lost against him in 2013. I won due to the good work that I did, and I lost due to rumours spread about me in the next elections. I have always taken electoral outcomes in stride. But one must continue to fight against the injustices done to the people. I draw inspiration from former PM Atal ji and our Prime Minister Modi ji.
But you were once a member of the Congress Party?
Yes, I admit that I was in Congress earlier. It was because of my father’s wish when he was approached by a former Congress MLA with a request for me to join the party. Otherwise, my father was always with Jana Sangh. I am very open about admitting that. And let me tell you, Bhupesh Baghel was a general secretary under me when I was the president of the Block Youth Congress. I managed two of his elections. But that was my mistake. I feel it is my duty to end the reign of the person who became the CM with my support in the past.
Your election is attracting media attention since it is a contest between the uncle and the nephew.
This should not be taken as an uncle-nephew fight. This is a fight between dharma and adharma. The relationship is there; you can’t do anything about it. But this is a contest between paap and punya. In this contest between the BJP and the Congress, the lotus will bloom.