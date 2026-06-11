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The world is drinking less, but India is bucking the trend

Spirits, beer and wine will all lose ⁠volumes by ⁠2035 under IWSR's forecast, as newer types of drink, such as canned cocktails, take their place.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsAlcoholDrinks

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