The world is drinking less, but India is bucking the trend

<p>London: Global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alcohol">alcohol</a> consumption is set to drop over the next decade, despite population growth and rising demand in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a>, which is set to become the world's biggest drinks market after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, according to market research firm IWSR.</p>.<p>Sales from across the sector, including Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo and Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns beer labels Corona and Stella Artois, have contracted since 2023 and stock market valuations have shrunk.</p>.<p>After a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pandemic">post-pandemic boom</a>, drinks makers say a surge in living costs, together with changing consumer habits, health concerns and the rise of weight-loss drugs, which may impact users' drinking rates, have had a major impact on demand.In its first 10-year forecast spanning 160 markets, IWSR said it did not expect global alcohol consumption volumes to stop falling until after 2031.</p>.<p>Even by 2035, they will be 1% below volumes last year, despite a 9% rise in the global number of legal-age drinkers, it predicted.</p>.<p>People will be drinking less, with global annual per capita litres of pure alcohol set to drop by the equivalent of two bottles of spirits or a case of wine per person per year by then, it said.</p>.<p>Marten Lodewijks, President and Managing Director of IWSR, said changing consumer tastes were a major challenge and companies had to adapt rather than "rely on past successes".</p>.Even low alcohol consumption harms your health: Study.<p>Spirits, beer and wine will all lose volumes by 2035 under IWSR's forecast, as newer types of drink, such as canned cocktails, take their place.</p>.<p>Demand will come from beyond the biggest traditional markets. IWSR forecast an over 18% drop in alcohol servings consumed by 2035 in the biggest drinking markets, China and the United States. Declines will also be marked in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.</p>.<p>With a 38% increase over the next 10 years, India will take the United States' place as the world's second-largest alcohol market behind China by 2032. Other countries with growing demand will be Mexico with 13%, Vietnam with 15% and Colombia with a 26% rise in drinking.</p>