The world is waiting for our country to pave the way, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

“Now after the Covid period, they are unanimous in their view that Bharat will provide the way. Bharat has done it before, we have proved it and so they expect it from us,” Bhagwat said in his address.

Some of the themes of the conversations of the convention are Hindu organisations, temples and associations, Hindu Economic Forum, Hindu Media Forum, Hindu Political Forum, Hindu Youth Forum, and Hindu Women Forum.

“We have seen Asuri Vijaya where they committed aggression against our society for 500 years and wreaked havoc and destruction in our country. We have also seen the Dhan Vijaya, where for about 150-200 years, Bharat was looted like anything but when we say Vijaya, we mean the concept that is Dharma Vijaya,” Bhagwat further said in his speech.

Swami Vigyananand, Joint General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad, and founder of the Congress said that after Independence, Hindus were vilified by the political class led by Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Due to the vilification of the so-called academics and intellectuals, the general Hindu society and many Hindu organisations began to retreat from the Hindu identity during this difficult period. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh stood firm in the most challenging times,” he said, adding that the aim of the conference is to make the Hindu identity visible, respectable and acceptable worldwide.

Mata Amritanandmayi Devi, Swami Purnatmanand Maharaj of the Bharat Sevasharam Sangh, and Satguru Bodhinatha Veylanswami of Hinduism Today were honoured at the conference for their “remarkable contributions” to Hindu society.