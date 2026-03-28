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Their wars, our lessons

Their wars, our lessons

The Russia-Ukraine war and the West Asia conflict signal shifting battlefields—India must adapt.
Lt Gen Harinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:08 IST
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:08 IST
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