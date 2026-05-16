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Today India wants the best, the fastest: PM Modi to diaspora in Netherlands

He also said that India is dreaming big and its youth aspires to reach the sky.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiThe Netherlands

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