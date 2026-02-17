<p>New Delhi: There is no country like that, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> said on Tuesday while hearing the bail plea of an accused who said he was a citizen of Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation.</p>.<p>A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria was hearing a plea filed by the man who had challenged a Calcutta High Court order denying him bail in a cheating case.</p>.Supreme Court adjourns to April 22 hearing on CBI's appeal against bail to Lalu Prasad in Deoghar treasury scam.<p>His counsel told the bench that he was in custody for nearly one year and three months.</p>.<p>"You are a citizen of which country," the bench asked.</p>.<p>When the lawyer said the petitioner was a citizen of Vanuatu, the bench asked, "Have you been there." As the lawyer said no, the bench observed, "There is no country like that. We also know a country called Kailasa. Similar to that." Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda claims to have set up a country called the "United States of Kailasa" in 2019.</p>.<p>The counsel argued that the petitioner was already granted bail in four other cases.</p>.<p>The bench then asked the lawyer appearing for West Bengal, "How much time will you take to conclude the trial?".</p>.<p>The state's counsel said it was likely to conclude within six to eight months.</p>.'Absolutely uncalled for': Supreme Court expresses concern over growing trend of lawyers using AI to file pleas.<p>The petitioner's counsel sought the court's permission to withdraw the petition.</p>.<p>"Dimissed as withdrawn," the bench said. </p>