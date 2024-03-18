'Publicity-related, won't permit': SC refuses to consider plea about electoral bonds case by SCBA president

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish Aggarwala to take up his letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for a suo motu review of the judgment delivered by a five-judge Constitution bench in the Electoral Bonds case only on issue of disclosure of identity of donors and their contributions.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud rejected the plea by Aggarwala, who appeared virtually before the court, to consider his petition for hearing.

"Apart from being a senior counsel, you are the president of SCBA. You know the procedure. You have no locus to mention it," the bench said. Aggarwala said that he agreed that the court's time should not be wasted.

“These are all publicity-related and we will not permit it. Please keep it at that, I may have something more to say, which perhaps will be little distasteful. Please close it,” the CJI told him.

Aggarwala wrote the letter, but not in his capacity as SCBA president.