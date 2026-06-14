They behave like 'obedient servant': Congress slams Centre over Rubio's remarks to Jaishankar

<p>New Delhi: Top Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul%20gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US warning following the killing of three Indian sailors in American attacks, saying "our compromised PM" listens like an "obedient servant" and "quietly obeys" orders.</p><p>The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha’s remarks came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> that any violation of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated.</p><p>"Just days after the murder of three Indian sailors in American attacks, there is no remorse, no apology. On the contrary, America has continued issuing orders. Read their words: 'Comply immediately with the orders of the US military'. No violation 'will be tolerated'," he posted on 'X'.</p>.'Lethal actions not justified': Jaishankar to US over killing of Indian sailors; Rubio says 'blockade violation won't be tolerated'.<p>“A free country would never tolerate such language. But our compromised PM? Silent. They listen like an obedient servant and comply with the orders. A compromised PM will not defend the country’s honor – because those who insult the country are under their control," he said.</p><p>In another post, he referred to the death of an Indian due to medical complications aboard a vessel docked at the Duqm Port in Oman and said, "under a compromised PM, being an Indian means facing a wretched plight. Foreign powers kill our citizens. Our government meekly obeys orders like an obedient servant and our citizens are left to rot. Bring this Indian home. Now." </p>. <p>He also tagged a post quoting the Indian captain of MT Celestial as saying that the body of his second officer is decomposing.</p><p>Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that there is no proof required for Prime Minister "belittling" India's global standing, sovereignty while questioning his "silence" on the killing of three Indian seafarers.</p><p>“Our national interests are being surrendered on a daily basis. You have the audacity to sugarcoat it with the 'Vishwaguru' narrative…Indian lives cannot be treated as an afterthought in matters of foreign policy. At a time when serious questions remain unanswered, silence is not a substitute for accountability. The nation deserves clarity, and the families deserve justice," he said.</p>. <p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Modi is set to meet his "self-declared good friend" US President Donald Trump shortly and the question that is uppermost on the minds of all Indian citizens is whether he will raise India’s strongest condemnation to the killing of three Indian sailors.</p><p>The country also wants to know whether he will raise the "threatening and really unacceptable language" used by Rubio in his conversation with Jaishankar, he added.</p>