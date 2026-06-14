Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

They behave like 'obedient servant': Congress slams Centre over Rubio's remarks to Jaishankar

In another post, he referred to the death of an Indian due to medical complications aboard a vessel docked at the Duqm Port in Oman.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 12:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiPM ModiS JaishankarMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsMarco Rubio

Follow us on :

Follow Us