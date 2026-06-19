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They have money for MPs, MLAs; not for students: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Shiv Sena (UBT) drama

Elected representatives have turned education into a business, he said.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsShiv Sena (UBT)Cockroach Janta Party

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