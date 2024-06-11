'Third-rate PR': Congress on government authorising release of tax devolution to states for June

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The finance ministry has just announced what is being billed as a major tax devolution to states. Undoubtedly this has been done at the behest of the 'one-third' PM."

"Tax devolutions to states are no special favours being done by men of non-biological origin. They are Constitutional entitlements determined by the finance commission," Ramesh said in a post on X.