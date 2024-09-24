Third YSR Congress MP quits Rajya Sabha in a month

On August 29, its two MPs M Venkataramana Rao and Beedha Mastan Rao Yadav had resigned from Rajya Sabha and are likely to join N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, an NDA ally.

While it was not immediately known whether Krishnaiah is joining any other party, sources indicated that he may be headed to the BJP.

Krishnaiah belongs to Telangana and was earlier associated with the TDP, which had declared him as its chief ministerial candidate in 2014. He was elected an MLA on TDP ticket then.