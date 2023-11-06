This, after 10 years of 'Acchhe Din': Sibal's dig at PM's free ration scheme extension

"This: After 10 years of 'Acchhe Din'?" the former Union minister said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Addressing a poll rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Modi had said the government will extend for five years the free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, covering 80 crore poor people.