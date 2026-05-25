Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'This change is a transformation that will be visible all around': BJP's Samik Bhattacharya

After scripting victory in Bengal, BJP’s state president Samik Bhattacharya tells DH’s Amrita Madhukalya that a lot of work is left to be done in the state to bring its economy back to track.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 23:59 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalInterview

Follow us on :

Follow Us