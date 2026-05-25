'This change is a transformation that will be visible all around': BJP's Samik Bhattacharya

<p>After scripting victory in Bengal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>’s state president Samik Bhattacharya tells <em>DH</em>’s Amrita Madhukalya that a lot of work is left to be done in the state to bring its economy back to track.</p>.<p><strong>BJP’s win in Bengal is seen as an organisational achievement, and you were a driving force behind it. How did BJP script this victory?</strong> </p>.<p>BJP works on politics the whole year, and we have a team of dedicated workers. Our fight was not easy – within 27 days of the 2021 election results, 56 of our workers were killed, and 27 women came forward and said that they had been gang-raped by goons belonging to the ruling party. An atmosphere of fear prevailed everywhere. Molestation, murder and setting homes on fire was commonplace, and many BJP workers were thrown into jail in false NDPS cases. </p>.<p>Ironically, this was the primary reason why the people of West Bengal put an end to a hegemony in 2011. Unfortunately, one hegemony was replaced by another. A situation akin to that prevailing in Bangladesh was gradually taking shape in the border districts of West Bengal – the demographic balance was disrupted, and many Hindus could not even light a lamp in their own homes without fear. The outrage and anger simmering ensured that after 75 years, a government inspired by Syama Prasad was formed in the very land of Syama Prasad.</p>.<p>When PM Modi declared “Bhoi Out, Bharosa In” (out with fear, in with trust), people placed their faith. This change is not merely a change of colour, or flags; transformation that will be visible all around.</p>.<p><strong>The new government is taking a lot of decisions immediately. What else can we expect from the BJP in Bengal?</strong> </p>.<p>There is a great deal of work left to be done. There was a time when West Bengal was renowned, both globally and across India, as a hub for industry; a time when we used to compete directly with Maharashtra. Today, when the share of FDI stands at 31.6% in Maharashtra, in West Bengal, it is merely 0.6%.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru today, you will find that the second most widely spoken language is Bengali. I am citing figures from just three years ago – 1.46 million qualified young men and women are currently working in Bengaluru. What is the reason for this? There is a lack of investment in West Bengal. People are migrating away from the state.</p>.<p>A lot of capital is moved away from the state; we are now inviting the public to come forward, assuring them of no hurdles in West Bengal anymore. Conduct their business peacefully and create new job opportunities. Our objective is to formulate a comprehensive land policy. </p>.<p>You have defeated TMC after a 15-year reign. What will your relationship with TMC be like? There are reports about a significant number of TMC leaders joining the BJP.</p>.<p>TMC has never been a political party. Our relationship with TMC will remain exactly as it is between the opposition and the ruling party. However, the opposition will need to act with a certain degree of prudence. If they aspire to become a responsible opposition, the Trinamool Congress certainly has the potential to do so.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's manifesto differs little from TMC, but saffron party promises to revive industries in state .<p>BJP, as of today, is not in a position where it needs to borrow from the Trinamool to run the party.</p>.<p>Among the many decisions you have taken is handing over areas of the Chicken Neck Corridor to the Centre. </p>.<p>There were certain issues regarding fencing in that area: 562 km of the India-Bangladesh border is unfenced. The TMC government did not provide the land and there was no intervention whatsoever. The internal security of this country is being compromised due to this. We will bring about reforms to address this. 'Detect, Delete, and Report' is our long-standing stance. </p>.<p><strong>This issue of immigration has served as an electoral issue for both Bengal and Assam. You now have BJP governments in both Bengal and Assam. How do you intend to address this issue and implement a solution?</strong></p>.<p>As CM Suvendu Adhikari has stated, we are certainly not going to set up detention camps just to serve biryani to people. The government simply does not have that kind of money. At this juncture, in cooperation with the Central Government, we must empower BSF, as it currently lacks the necessary legal framework or provisions to do so. While BSF is authorised to apprehend or arrest individuals, it does not possess the authority to initiate legal proceedings against them; they must hand them over to the State Police. Thus, this is a technical matter. </p>.<p class="Question">Many of the Central Government's schemes were not being implemented in Bengal, and as a result, the State was not receiving a significant financial component. </p>.<p>Either the names of numerous projects were changed, or they were not implemented. PM Janman, PM Vishwakarma. 63 railway projects were stalled due to land acquisition issues. Now, all of the Centre’s projects, from Ayushman Bharat to PM Kisan Samman, will be implemented.</p>.<p>Currently, the State Exchequer has a debt that exceeds Rs 7 lakh crore. When Mamata Banerjee first came to power, our state debt stood at Rs 1,92,000 crore. Consequently, comprehensive preparations are currently underway to further strengthen the government and ensure it devotes its full attention to its administrative duties.</p>