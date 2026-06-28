This city is called 'Manchester of India': Can you guess it right?

<p>It’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-is-the-age-of-managers-dawning-at-the-international-level-newsalert-4036508">football season</a>, and while Manchester City and Manchester United fans are watching, rewatching and cheering for their teams, here’s something interesting — India has a city that’s called the Manchester of India.</p><p>Can you guess which one?</p><p>Not so easy, so here are a few clues.</p><p>First clue: this city is no stranger to big sporting moments. Its large <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/narendra-modi-stadium-a-legacy-establishing-exercise-955008.html">stadium </a>has hosted several matches across different formats, drawing strong crowds and attention.</p><p>Still unsure? Here’s another hint — the same venue has also hosted IPL matches, including in recent seasons. </p><p>And there’s more. The EKA Arena here has also been part of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, with India featuring in the games.</p>.India has a 'Dosa Capital' — Can you guess which city it is? .<p>Apart from sports, the stadium in this city also hosted <em>“Namaste Trump”</em> — the inaugural visit of US President Donald Trump.</p><p>By now, you might have already guessed it — “Ahmedabad.” <a href="https://ahmedabad.nic.in/history/">Ahmedabad </a>in Gujarat is often dubbed the <em>Manchester of India</em>.</p><p>For once, you might think the nickname comes from all this sport. But that’s the decoy.</p><p>The real story has nothing to do with football, cricket, or any stadium at all.</p><p>The reason goes back to trade and textiles.</p>.India has 'City of Pearls' - Can you guess it right?.<p>This city rose as a major centre for cotton production and textile manufacturing, which is how it earned the title Manchester of India.</p><p>Much like Manchester in England — known globally for its cotton mills and textile history — this Indian city built its identity on the same industry. Even geography has a quiet parallel: Manchester grew along the River Mersey, while this city developed on the banks of the Sabarmati.</p><p><a href="https://www.atmaahmedabad.com/about/atma-history">Ahmedabad Textile Mills Association</a> notes the origins of the Textile Mills Industry in Ahmedabad, and states that the history can be traced back to pre-independence India when the city and much of the country was under British rule. During this period, Ahmedabad experienced a remarkable growth in population, trade, and a resurgence in traditional cotton, silk, and gold production. Capitalizing on this favourable environment, Ranchhodlal Chhotalal laid the foundation of Ahmedabad’s first textile plant in 1859, a time when Gujarat was still a part of the Bombay Presidency. </p><p>Ahmedabad was established in 1411 as the capital of the Gujarat Sultanate by its founder, Sultan Ahmed Shah, after whom it is named. It later played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle during the early 20th century.</p><p>The city also served as the capital of Gujarat state from 1960 until 1970, after which the administrative capital was moved to Gandhinagar, though it continues to remain the key hub of Ahmedabad district.</p><p>Over the years, the city has grown into an important centre for education, information technology, and scientific industries. Since the 2000s, Ahmedabad has seen rapid urban development, marked by the rise of skyscrapers, modern shopping malls, and multiplexes, reshaping its skyline and urban landscape.</p>