Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

This city is called 'Manchester of India': Can you guess it right?

It is located in Gujarat. Can you guess the city? Read on for some clues.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 05:09 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadManchesterTextileTrendingCottonTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us