'This has been happening': Chinmayi Sripaada on 'deepfake' danger in wake of Rashmika Mandanna's viral video

In a conversation with DH, Sripaada further emphasised that the issue is not new. "It's the not the first time such morphed videos are circulated. It has been happening from a long time on private Instagram accounts," she said.

Taking her concern on 'X' , Sripaada urged for a nationwide awareness campaign to educate people about the dangers of deepfake technology.

She called for public education on identifying deepfakes and encouraged individuals to report such abuses to authorities rather than taking matters into their own hands.