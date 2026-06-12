'This is a wider issue': Centre mulls policy for West Asia CBSE students as Supreme Court defers hearing

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> that it is actively considering framing a policy to provide relief to private students from West Asia whose CBSE Class XII results are yet to be declared due to the ongoing conflict in the region.</p><p>Appearing before a bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Vijay Bishnoi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Union government was examining the wider issue concerning similarly placed students and would soon take a decision on framing an appropriate policy.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of Rajya Sabha nomination.<p>"This is a wider issue. The Union government is considering laying down some policy for similarly situated students," Mehta told the court.</p><p>The submissions came during the hearing of a petition filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, a private candidate from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia, who has challenged the CBSE’s failure to declare his Class XII improvement examination results despite an assessment scheme put in place for students affected by exam cancellations in Gulf countries.</p><p>Considering the larger questions involved, the Solicitor General requested adjournment of the matter. </p><p>The bench agreed and posted the case for further hearing on June 22.</p><p>Patel had appeared as a private candidate for the CBSE Class XII Improvement Examination, 2026, in subjects including Physics, Chemistry, English, Mathematics and Computer Science. </p><p>Due to heightened war-related tensions and security concerns in the Gulf region, the CBSE had cancelled several examinations.</p><p>On March 27, the Board issued an Assessment Scheme allowing declaration of results based on performance in Quarterly, Half-Yearly and Pre-Board examinations, with provision for special exams where necessary. </p><p>However, when CBSE announced the Class XII results on May 13, Patel’s result was marked ‘RL’ (Result Later).</p><p>Despite multiple representations to the authorities on May 17, 21 and 30, his result has not been declared either under the assessment scheme or through a special examination.</p><p>The petitioner has argued that the delay has severely affected his academic future. He has already applied for admission to Dhirubhai Ambani University and paid the registration fee, but the university required him to update his result by June 1. </p>.'Destroying each other's careers, resolve matter through mediation': Supreme Court to Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa.<p>He is also unable to apply to other institutions.</p><p>Describing the CBSE’s action as arbitrary and discriminatory, Patel has contended that it violates his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.</p><p>On June 8, the Supreme Court had expressed serious concern over the issue, noting that it involved the career of a student and directed the CBSE to file its response.</p>