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'This is a wider issue': Centre mulls policy for West Asia CBSE students as Supreme Court defers hearing

Due to heightened war-related tensions and security concerns in the Gulf region, the CBSE had cancelled several examinations.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCBSE

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