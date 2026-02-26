Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'This is India, not North Korea': Rahul slams PM over action against Youth Congress members

Gandhi said that under the rule of the "Compromised PM" peaceful protest is perceived as a crime.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 11:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us