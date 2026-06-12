'This is Modi's dream...': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari renders song marking 12 years of PM

<p>New Delhi: Delhi MP and well-known Bhojpuri singer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-tiwari">Manoj Tiwari</a> on Friday released a song, marking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's</a> feat of becoming the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.</p>.<p>Tiwari, who wrote the song, said the 3:50-minute video is dedicated to PM Modi's dream for India and his "tireless" work to keep the country's flag flying higher.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Was asked to pay Rs 5 crore for MLA ticket but I refused': Former TMC MLA Manoj Tiwary.<p>The North East Delhi MP said the song highlights Modi's concern for the country, the poor, and the farmers, and expresses the people's affection towards him.</p>.<p>Tiwari shared the song on his official social media handles.</p>.Opposition consolidation will only expand BJP's political space: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>Modi became the longest-serving, elected Prime Minister of India, continuing in the post for 4,399 days on June 10. The party has planned various outreach programmes to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in the past 12 years.</p>.<p>In a joint press conference earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and state party president Harsh Malhotra, highlighted various achievements of the Modi government. </p>