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'This is Modi's dream...': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari renders song marking 12 years of PM

The North East Delhi MP said the song highlights Modi's concern for the country, the poor, and the farmers, and expresses the people's affection towards him.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:42 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiManoj TiwariTrendingsong

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