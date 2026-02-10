Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'This is the status of the book': Former Army chief Naravane reacts to controversy over his memoir

Penguin Random House India on Monday said it holds the exclusive publishing rights to Gen Naravane's memoir
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 13:48 IST
memoirManoj Mukund NaravanePenguin booksArmy Chief

Follow us on :

Follow Us