<p>Amid the ongoing controversy over MM Naravane's 'unpublished' book 'Four Stars of Destiny', the former Army chief has now reacted to the row. </p><p>Naravane shared the publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI)'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-copies-of-naravanes-memoir-have-gone-into-publication-penguin-india-warns-of-legal-action-over-copyright-infringement-3892815">initial statement </a> on his X handle, which had said that no copies of the book "in print or digital form -- have been published, distributed, sold".</p><p>Taking to X, Naravane said, "This is the status of the book."</p>.<p>Penguin Random House India on Monday said it holds the exclusive publishing rights to Gen Naravane's memoir, and clarified that the book has not yet been published, amid reports of unauthorised copies in circulation.</p><p>The publishing house on Tuesday put out another statement, saying that an announcement about a book or its availability for pre-order should not be interpreted as publication.</p>.How did Rahul Gandhi get hard copy of Gen Naravane's 'unpublished' book? .<p>PRHI issued a clarification after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a 2023 social media post by Naravane informing people that the memoir in question, "Four Stars of Destiny", is "available now".</p><p>The clarification came after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-police-files-fir-over-circulation-of-ex-chief-of-army-staff-naravanes-unpublished-book-3892339">Delhi police registered an FIR</a> over the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats.</p><p>"Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book 'Four Stars of Destiny', a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication," the publisher said in a statement.</p>