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'This matter more important': Supreme Court says won't defer hearing on CJI's exclusion from panel to pick CEC

Earlier on March 20, CJI Surya Kant recused himself from hearing the petitions.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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