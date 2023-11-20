Assembly polls 2023: This political drama comes with an outlandish script

The Public Political Party (PPP), which polled 872 votes from two seats in Madhya Pradesh, joins this anti-caste group, but adds more to its agenda – it wants the abolition of the SC/ST Act and reverse land reform programmes by returning land to the upper castes. This party, which has ‘abki baar sawarn sarkar’ (next time, government of upper castes) as its tagline, considers ‘Manu’ as its God and wants caste portability at will.