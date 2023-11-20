Assembly polls 2023: This political drama comes with an outlandish script

New Delhi: They may enrich the Indian democratic process, but have the most unrealistic election manifesto, as if attesting what former premier of the erstwhile Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev had said about politicians: "They promise to build bridges even when there are no rivers."
These not-so-popular parties, who are wooing voters with their out-of-the-box agenda in five poll-bound states, are seen more as a nuisance or vote-cutters by mainstream parties than as democracy's flag-bearers.
Their unrealistic solutions has been providing comic relief in the otherwise rough electoral battlefield, and, in the bargain, they may even garner a fraction of votes, if not draw a blank. Nevertheless, they nibble the margins of bigwigs like the BJP and the Congress.
There are a few classic examples of such parties, whose spectrum of promises range from creating a "Utopian India" to fixing fuel prices three years in advance as well as pledging an LPG cylinder at Rs 301!
The Bharatiya Shakti Chetana Party, which bagged 5,546 votes from eight seats last time, is in the fray again. It wants to “create honest politicians” who are free from drug addiction, non-vegetarianism and casteism. Another party, the National Youth Party, wants only graduates to contest elections.
The Indian People’s Green Party (IPGP), which has returned to the Rajasthan political theatre, despite polling just 4,200 votes from 14 seats five years ago, wants to make India a ‘Utopian’ state and free the economy so that a ‘people’s sector’ emerges in place of public-private partnership mode.
Then, there is a Pyramid Party of India, which since the early 2000s has been in the fray, especially in Telangana, and wants to transform Indians into vegetarians. It polled 29,660 votes from 40 Telangana seats in 2018.
There is another party in Telangana that wants to make people believe that it can release fuel prices three years in advance with no increase, even if the crude oil prices soar later! Its nomenclature is appropriately Indian Believers Party. It also wants to allot burial grounds according to the census, besides making the country "debt-free by 2040".
In a fiercely competitive political climate, where the Congress and the BJP are pouring out promises of "guarantees", including slashing LPG prices to Rs 450-500, they have a 'strong competitor' in Shakti Sena (Bharat Desh), which has promised a cylinder at Rs 301. Its symbol is a gas cylinder and the promised price is slightly more than the votes it polled from two seats: 468.
There are also a few anti-quota parties at a time when the Congress is hoisting the ‘Mandal politics’ on the electoral poll to a new high, and the BJP is seeking to counter it.
In Rajasthan, there are at least three parties – Rashtriya Sawarn Dal, Rashtriya Jatigat Aarakshan Virodhi Party and Jai Maha Bharat Party (JMBP) – which want to abolish caste-based quota. The JMBP, which polled 1,564 votes in six Telangana seats last time, also opposes the SC/ST Act.
The Public Political Party (PPP), which polled 872 votes from two seats in Madhya Pradesh, joins this anti-caste group, but adds more to its agenda – it wants the abolition of the SC/ST Act and reverse land reform programmes by returning land to the upper castes. This party, which has ‘abki baar sawarn sarkar’ (next time, government of upper castes) as its tagline, considers ‘Manu’ as its God and wants caste portability at will.
A driver-led Jan Seva Driver Party is also in the fray in Madhya Pradesh, with an aim to create a corruption-free Transport Department, besides a ‘Smart Indian Party’, which believes if people give less attention to cricket and give more importance to serious issues, then India could develop.
Then there is an All India Mahila Empowerment Party in Telangana that has a couple of male candidates too.
A few political aspirants, who broke away from the Congress over issues with local leadership, have floated parties, but have the parent's name inserted, like the Bharatiya Swadeshi Congress, Navrang Congress and the All India Hindustan Congress Party (AIHCP). The AIHCP founder, Budhprakash Sharma, who the party website describes as a “legendary leader”, claims he headed Rashtriya Sonia Gandhi Brigade Congress earlier.
There are also a number of Dalit and tribal outfits seeking to promote Ambedkarite ideology and seeking adequate representation in political and social sectors.
After all, it is for no reason that the election in India is one big political drama enacted on the stage of democracy, with characters adding spice to the script.