Those happy that I didn't win at Paris Olympics should be tried for sedition: Vinesh Phogat

Responding to remarks by former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that those who were happy about the fact that she couldn't win at the Paris Olympics should be booked under sedition for disrespecting the nation.

Phogat, who joined the Congress recently and was named as Julana constituency's candidate ahead of the Haryana assembly polls, in an interview to India Today said, "We have been hearing such statements (by BJP leaders) for the last 1.5 years. This shows their mentality. If they are saying that they are happy that I didn't win at Paris Olympics, they should be tried for sedition. That medal didn't belong to me but to the whole nation. They have disrespected the nation."

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Bhushan had taken a jibe at Phogat and fellow grappler Bajrang Punia and said, "God has punished them for cheating."