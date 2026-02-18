<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-janata-party">Bharatiya Janata Party</a> (BJP) on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the recent AI summit, with party spokesperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaurav-bhatia">Gaurav Bhatia</a> saying that the former Congress chief “has no idea what he is talking about.”</p><p>Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Bhatia dismissed Gandhi’s remarks on the summit, asserting that they reflected a lack of understanding of the subject.</p><p>“Rahul Gandhi has no idea what he is talking about when it comes to artificial intelligence and India’s growing leadership in technology,” Bhatia said.</p><p>The BJP spokesperson further took a swipe at the Congress leader, stating, “Those who lack the intelligence should not speak about AI. Making uninformed statements only exposes their ignorance.”</p>.Robodog controversy hurt India's image says Rahul Gandhi | Galgotias University removed from AI summit.<p>Gandhi had earlier criticised the government over the conduct and outcomes of the AI summit, questioning its impact and alleging that it was more about publicity than substantive policy direction.</p><p>Responding to the criticism, Bhatia said the summit showcased India’s capabilities and vision in emerging technologies. “India is emerging as a global leader in digital innovation and artificial intelligence. The summit brought together experts, industry leaders and policymakers to shape the future roadmap,” he said.</p><p>He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in the technology sector. “From digital payments to startups and now AI, India’s progress is visible to the world. Unfortunately, the Congress party continues to undermine every achievement for political reasons,” Bhatia said.</p><p>The BJP also accused the Congress of being disconnected from technological advancements. “Instead of engaging constructively, the Congress resorts to criticism without facts. The country’s youth and tech community understand the importance of AI for economic growth and job creation,” Bhatia said.</p>