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Those who target schools, children with impunity must be held into account: India tells UNSC

India noted that the Secretary-General's 2025 Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict presents 'alarming statistics' - attacks on schools rose by a staggering 44% in a single year.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 03:41 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 03:41 IST
India NewsUNSCSchools

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