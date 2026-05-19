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Three coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near Rishikesh, no casualties

There were no passengers on board when the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Monday close to the Yog Nagri railway station.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:09 IST
Train accidentIndian RailwaysUttrakhandInida NewsTrain derailment

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