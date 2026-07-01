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Three dead in Karnataka, one in Himachal as rain wrecks havoc

Normal life was severely impacted due to landslides and flooded roads in several parts of the country.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsmonsoonRainfall

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