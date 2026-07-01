Three dead in Karnataka, one in Himachal as rain wrecks havoc

<p>Three people died in Karnataka and one in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as heavy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rainfall">rainfall </a>caused destruction across the country.</p><p>Normal life was severely impacted due to landslides and flooded roads in several parts of the country.</p><p>Two girls in Mumbai narrowly escaped death after suffering electric shock from an exposed live wire on a waterlogged road, while Himachal is struggling with the aftermath of flash floods.</p>.Data collection crippled as over 50% rain gauges in Karnataka defunct. <p>Three members of a family, including two girls, were killed and three others were rescued after a rain-triggered landslide destroyed a house early morning in Karnataka's Mangaluru. On the other side, a woman died in Himachal after being hit by a boulder.</p><p>Incessant rain has created flood-like situations at Lanot and Phagdog villages in Chamba district, where falling debris from a mountain entered two houses, causing severe damages, including cracks on the walls.</p><p>According to officials, 28 roads were closed in Mandi, 12 in Kullu, and two each in Lahaul-Spiti and Una districts.</p>.Faulty rain gauges in Sirsi leave farmers on the edge. <p>Mumbai too witnessed a chaotic scene as rains battered areas like Thane, Palghar and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, pilgrimages to Machail Mata and Mindhal Mata in Jammu and Kashmir were also suspended owing to continuous rainfall. Arunachal Pradesh too is struggling with floods as four people have been killed.</p><p>However, the rain brought relief from scorching heat in some parts of the country like Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi within the next two days, bringing an end to the season's final spell of summer.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>