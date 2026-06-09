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Three foreign universities get Centre's nod to set up Indian campuses

The move is aimed at strengthening the country's bid to becoming a global education hub under the National Education Policy.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsEducationIndiaNational education policy

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