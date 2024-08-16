Three gentlemen are back yet again: CEC Rajiv Kumar on popular 'laapata gentlemen' meme

New Delhi: "The three gentlemen are back yet again," quipped Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday, referring to a popular meme circulating during the Lok Sabha elections that dubbed them as the "laapata gentlemen".

This lighthearted remark came as he announced the assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

At the start of the press briefing, where he introduced fellow commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Kumar said, "The three gentlemen are back yet again."