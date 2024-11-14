Home
Three held with smack worth over Rs 1cr in Bahraich

In a joint operation, the Dargah Sharif police, the Special Weapons and Tactics team, and the surveillance cell made the arrests.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:30 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

