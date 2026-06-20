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Three Indian-flagged oil tankers transit through Strait of Hormuz

The three crude oil tankers -- Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor, and Sanmar Herald -- are expected to arrive in India between June 24 and July 1.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsCrude OilWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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