Three more Indian wetlands get Ramsar site tag

"As the nation gears up to celebrate its Independence Day, thrilled to share that we have added three Ramsar sites to our network. This takes our tally to 85 Ramsar sites, covering an area of 13,58,068 ha in India. The achievement reflects the emphasis PM Shri Narendra Modiji has laid on establishing harmony with nature, calling our wetlands Amrit Dharohars, and working relentlessly for their conservation," Yadav posted on X.