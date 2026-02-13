<p>New Delhi: At least three schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> received <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> via e-mails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to launch search operations, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.</p>.<p>One of the schools, BT Tamil School, in central Delhi's Jhandewalan informed the DFS about the threat at around 9.12 am, he said.</p>.'Delhi will become Khalistan': Bomb threats sent to at least 15 schools in capital.<p>In a message to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parents">parents</a>, another school said, "Dear Parents, this morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed".</p>