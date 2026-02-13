Menu
Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat via e-mails

At least three schools of the national capital received bomb threats on Friday, prompting the law enforcement authorities to launch search operations. The students have been evacuated safely.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 05:33 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 05:33 IST
