Three suspended Congress MPs to appear before LS Privileges Committee on January 12

New Delhi: Three suspended Congress MPs Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijay Vasanth have been summoned by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha to appear before it on January 12 to record their statement in connection with "creating grave disorder in the House" during Winter Session.

The three MPs were suspended on December 18 last year till the committee submitted its report. Ninety-seven other Opposition MPs were suspended by the end of Winter Session for their protest demanding a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament last month.

According to the notice issued by the committee, the "oral evidence" of the three MPs will be taken in connection with a motion passed in Lok Sabha on December 18 leading to their suspension from the House for "grave disorder" and referring the matter to the panel.

Khaleque said all the three Congress MPs will appear before the committee and say that all they demanded was the Home Minister to come to Parliament and speak on how the security breach happened and whose fault it was.