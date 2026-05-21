Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Three trademark applications filed for 'Cockroach Janta Party' name

Separate applications have been filed by individuals Azim Adambhai Jam and Akahnd Swaroop about whom not much is known and by a proprietorship COCKROACH JANTA PARTY.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us