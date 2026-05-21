Three trademark applications filed for 'Cockroach Janta Party' name

<p>New Delhi: Three separate trademark applications have been filed seeking rights over the name Cockroach Janta Party, official records showed.</p>.<p>The filings, by lesser-known individuals, come amid growing attention around a satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party, that had attracted million of views and followers within days of launch for its online commentary and digital presence.</p>.14 million followers and counting: Cockroach Janta Party beats BJP, Congress on Instagram.<p>While the X account of the outfit was withheld in India, the applications filed with the Trade Marks Registry portal seek trademark registration under the category for providing political and social services.</p>.<p>Separate applications have been filed by individuals Azim Adambhai Jam and Akahnd Swaroop -- about whom not much is known -- and by a proprietorship COCKROACH JANTA PARTY.</p>