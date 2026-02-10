<p>The triple suicide case of the teen girls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ghaziabad">Ghaziabad</a> has revealed several disturbing facts about the family and household dynamics. </p><p>The death of sisters, Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), had initially pointed at an addiction to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Korea">Korean </a>shows. However, investigation revealed the complexity of what was happening behind the doors. </p><p><strong>Complex family dynamics</strong></p><p>Investigations revealed that the girls' father, Chetan Kumar, has three wives, Sujata, Heena, and Tina, who are siblings and live under the same roof, according to <em>PTI.</em> </p>.Ghaziabad triple suicide: Girls were depressed because their father had snatched their phones.<p>While Sujata was Nishika's mother, Heena was the mother to Prachi and Pakhi. Tina also has a four-year old daughter named Devu. There is also a disabled son in the family. </p><p>The police found out that Kumar had a live-in partner, while being married to two women in 2015. That partner had died by falling from a roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar Colony in the Sahibabad police station limits. The case was closed, with the police dismissing it as suicide, according to DCP (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil. </p><p><strong>Massive debt and no school</strong></p><p>Kumar, a stockbroker, faces a debt of around Rs 2 crore, and was struggling to run the family, according to <em>PTI. </em>Investigation revealed that he sold his daughters' mobile phone to pay electricity bills. </p><p>The girls did not go to school and had very little social interaction since the pandemic due to the financial situation and poor academic performance. Their escapism was in Korean shows and games. </p>.'No school, Korean culture obsession and denial of phone': Here is what we know so far on Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case.<p>Kumar has admitted to the police and media that he had snatched the phone from them as the girls were addicted. He further claimed that the teenagers had swollen eyes. </p><p><strong>The suicide note</strong></p><p>The police, in their initial investigation, found that the room which the girls were last in was locked from the inside. They also found an eight-page diary, which was seen as a suicide note. </p><p>The diary, addressed to their father, asked him to read it as it contained the truth. </p><p>According to the police, the diary revealed the girls' love for Korean pop music, dramas, and BL (Boy Love) content. They wrote about how Korea had become central to their lives and expressed anger over their father's disagreement. </p><p>They also addressed each other with Korean names of Maria, Aliza and Cindy. The diary includes 19 things that their parents disapproved of, including K-pop and dramas. </p><p>It further reveals that they wanted to introduce Devu to their interests, which the parents opposed. </p><p>Another shocking line reads: Did we live in this world to be beaten by you? Death would be better better for us than beatings". </p><p>However, it is not clear who these lines refer to. </p><p>The walls of the room also told a story with inscriptions like My life is very very alone” and “Make me a heart of broken”. </p>